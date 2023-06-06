YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 1.5 million

A new trading day began on June 05, 2023, with YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE: YPF) stock priced at $11.71, up 2.18% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.8101 and dropped to $11.48 before settling in for the closing price of $11.48. YPF’s price has ranged from $2.82 to $13.11 over the past 52 weeks.

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 58.50% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -37.40%. With a float of $387.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $391.49 million.

The firm has a total of 22032 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +28.38, operating margin of +15.05, and the pretax margin is +13.73.

YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas Integrated Industry. The insider ownership of YPF Sociedad Anonima is 99.50%, while institutional ownership is 50.80%.

YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.19 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +11.64 while generating a return on equity of 21.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -37.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE: YPF) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are YPF Sociedad Anonima’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.76.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.41, a number that is poised to hit 0.91 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [YPF Sociedad Anonima, YPF], we can find that recorded value of 1.41 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.37 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.74%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.49.

During the past 100 days, YPF Sociedad Anonima’s (YPF) raw stochastic average was set at 68.49%, which indicates a significant decrease from 93.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.54% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 57.04% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.32, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.31. Now, the first resistance to watch is $11.87. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $12.00. The third major resistance level sits at $12.20. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.54, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.34. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $11.21.

YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE: YPF) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 9.41 billion, the company has a total of 393,313K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 18,757 M while annual income is 2,228 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 4,238 M while its latest quarter income was 341,000 K.