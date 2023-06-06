Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ) 20 Days SMA touches -17.26%: The odds favor the bear

June 05, 2023, Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) trading session started at the price of $14.91, that was -12.41% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.92 and dropped to $13.19 before settling in for the closing price of $15.47. A 52-week range for ZUMZ has been $14.51 – $33.50.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 0.70%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -77.70%. With a float of $15.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $19.11 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2600 employees.

Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Zumiez Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Zumiez Inc. is 19.13%, while institutional ownership is 90.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 17, was worth 742,000. In this transaction President North America of this company sold 40,000 shares at a rate of $18.55, taking the stock ownership to the 31,735 shares.

Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 4/29/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.96 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.86) by -$0.1. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -77.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to 0.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.28. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 142.99.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.09, a number that is poised to hit -0.35 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.89 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ)

Looking closely at Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ), its last 5-days average volume was 0.96 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.42 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.07%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.91.

During the past 100 days, Zumiez Inc.’s (ZUMZ) raw stochastic average was set at 2.28%, which indicates a significant decrease from 8.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 74.28% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 45.34% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.16, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.77. However, in the short run, Zumiez Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $14.58. Second resistance stands at $15.62. The third major resistance level sits at $16.31. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.85, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.16. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $11.12.

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) Key Stats

There are 19,749K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 271.68 million. As of now, sales total 958,380 K while income totals 21,030 K. Its latest quarter income was 280,110 K while its last quarter net income were 11,430 K.