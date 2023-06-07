0.97% percent quarterly performance for Unisys Corporation (UIS) is not indicative of the underlying story

Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) on June 06, 2023, started off the session at the price of $4.00, soaring 3.47% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.21 and dropped to $3.96 before settling in for the closing price of $4.03. Within the past 52 weeks, UIS’s price has moved between $3.05 and $14.62.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -6.30% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 76.80%. With a float of $65.78 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $67.94 million.

The firm has a total of 16200 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +28.10, operating margin of +5.28, and the pretax margin is -3.16.

Unisys Corporation (UIS) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Information Technology Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Unisys Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 97.89%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 09, was worth 193,250. In this transaction Director of this company bought 50,000 shares at a rate of $3.87, taking the stock ownership to the 50,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 01, when Company’s Director bought 20,000 for $4.37, making the entire transaction worth $87,400. This insider now owns 132,586 shares in total.

Unisys Corporation (UIS) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0) by $0.51. This company achieved a net margin of -5.35. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.4 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 76.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.00% during the next five years compared to 4.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) Trading Performance Indicators

Unisys Corporation (UIS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.30, a number that is poised to hit -0.40 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Unisys Corporation (UIS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Unisys Corporation, UIS], we can find that recorded value of 1.03 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.07 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.58%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.21.

During the past 100 days, Unisys Corporation’s (UIS) raw stochastic average was set at 37.21%, which indicates a significant decrease from 46.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 58.23% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 74.75% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.87, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.67. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.27. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.36. The third major resistance level sits at $4.52. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.02, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.86. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.77.

Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 266.59 million based on 68,264K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,980 M and income totals -106,000 K. The company made 516,400 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -175,400 K in sales during its previous quarter.