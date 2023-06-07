Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

$1.44M in average volume shows that GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX) is heading in the right direction

Markets

On June 06, 2023, GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GDRX) opened at $5.355, higher 2.60% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.645 and dropped to $5.34 before settling in for the closing price of $5.39. Price fluctuations for GDRX have ranged from $3.82 to $10.37 over the past 52 weeks.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital

One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.

All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here.

Sponsored

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 37.30% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -29.10% at the time writing. With a float of $77.58 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $412.43 million.

The firm has a total of 952 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +84.50, operating margin of +4.85, and the pretax margin is -3.03.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Health Information Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of GoodRx Holdings Inc. is 1.80%, while institutional ownership is 69.50%.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.06) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -4.28 while generating a return on equity of -3.99. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -29.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 0.60% during the next five years compared to -25.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GDRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 13.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.93. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 23.82.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.12, a number that is poised to hit 0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [GoodRx Holdings Inc., GDRX], we can find that recorded value of 1.01 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.51 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.48%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.25.

During the past 100 days, GoodRx Holdings Inc.’s (GDRX) raw stochastic average was set at 48.16%, which indicates a significant decrease from 82.96% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.65% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 55.84% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.38, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.35. Now, the first resistance to watch is $5.67. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.81. The third major resistance level sits at $5.97. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.37, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.20. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.06.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GDRX) Key Stats

There are currently 396,868K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.19 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 766,550 K according to its annual income of -32,830 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 183,990 K and its income totaled -3,290 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) Reports Surge in After-Market Trading Following Expansion of Isuzu Relationship

0
SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) witnessed a significant surge in...
Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...

No matter how cynical the overall market is, National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) performance over the last week is recorded -0.70%

Sana Meer -
National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE: NSA) on June 06, 2023, started off the session at the price of $37.31, plunging -1.13% from the previous...
Read more

No matter how cynical the overall market is Schrodinger Inc. (SDGR) performance over the last week is recorded 10.65%

Steve Mayer -
June 06, 2023, Schrodinger Inc. (NASDAQ: SDGR) trading session started at the price of $38.10. During the day, the shares moved up to $38.58...
Read more

Recent developments with Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.15 cents.

Shaun Noe -
A new trading day began on June 06, 2023, with Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ESPR) stock priced at $1.35, up 1.48% from the previous...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.