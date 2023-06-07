$1.44M in average volume shows that GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX) is heading in the right direction

On June 06, 2023, GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GDRX) opened at $5.355, higher 2.60% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.645 and dropped to $5.34 before settling in for the closing price of $5.39. Price fluctuations for GDRX have ranged from $3.82 to $10.37 over the past 52 weeks.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 37.30% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -29.10% at the time writing. With a float of $77.58 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $412.43 million.

The firm has a total of 952 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +84.50, operating margin of +4.85, and the pretax margin is -3.03.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Health Information Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of GoodRx Holdings Inc. is 1.80%, while institutional ownership is 69.50%.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.06) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -4.28 while generating a return on equity of -3.99. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -29.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 0.60% during the next five years compared to -25.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GDRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 13.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.93. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 23.82.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.12, a number that is poised to hit 0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [GoodRx Holdings Inc., GDRX], we can find that recorded value of 1.01 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.51 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.48%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.25.

During the past 100 days, GoodRx Holdings Inc.’s (GDRX) raw stochastic average was set at 48.16%, which indicates a significant decrease from 82.96% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.65% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 55.84% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.38, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.35. Now, the first resistance to watch is $5.67. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.81. The third major resistance level sits at $5.97. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.37, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.20. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.06.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GDRX) Key Stats

There are currently 396,868K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.19 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 766,550 K according to its annual income of -32,830 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 183,990 K and its income totaled -3,290 K.