-1.87% percent quarterly performance for Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) is not indicative of the underlying story

On June 06, 2023, Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX: URG) opened at $1.05, lower -1.87% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.06 and dropped to $1.02 before settling in for the closing price of $1.07. Price fluctuations for URG have ranged from $0.82 to $1.50 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 33.70% at the time writing. With a float of $216.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $241.89 million.

The firm has a total of 10 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -72405.26, operating margin of -104178.95, and the pretax margin is -90210.53.

Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Uranium industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Ur-Energy Inc. is 1.63%, while institutional ownership is 22.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 30, was worth 31,367. In this transaction Director of this company sold 24,500 shares at a rate of $1.28, taking the stock ownership to the 63,366 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 27, when Company’s Director sold 175,500 for $1.28, making the entire transaction worth $224,535. This insider now owns 63,366 shares in total.

Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -90210.53 while generating a return on equity of -25.90. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 371.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 33.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX: URG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Ur-Energy Inc. (URG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 8.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 41.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.05, a number that is poised to hit 0.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ur-Energy Inc. (URG)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Ur-Energy Inc., URG], we can find that recorded value of 2.41 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.35 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.23%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, Ur-Energy Inc.’s (URG) raw stochastic average was set at 39.64%, which indicates a significant decrease from 80.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 64.81% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 58.41% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9349, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.1328. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.0664. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.0829. The third major resistance level sits at $1.1057. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.0271, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0043. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.9878.

Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX: URG) Key Stats

There are currently 264,727K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 267.70 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 20 K according to its annual income of -17,140 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 6,450 K and its income totaled -710 K.