-10.08% percent quarterly performance for Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF) is not indicative of the underlying story

Raymond James Financial Inc. (NYSE: RJF) kicked off on June 06, 2023, at the price of $93.26, up 1.05% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $95.3083 and dropped to $93.25 before settling in for the closing price of $93.90. Over the past 52 weeks, RJF has traded in a range of $82.00-$126.00.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was 11.60%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 5.20%. With a float of $193.54 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $214.30 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 17000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +94.46, operating margin of +19.11, and the pretax margin is +18.09.

Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Capital Markets Industry. The insider ownership of Raymond James Financial Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 77.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 06, was worth 712,319. In this transaction President, ICD for RJFS of this company sold 6,343 shares at a rate of $112.30, taking the stock ownership to the 7,150 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 15, when Company’s President & CEO RJBank sold 5,577 for $107.58, making the entire transaction worth $599,972. This insider now owns 56,537 shares in total.

Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $2.23) by -$0.2. This company achieved a net margin of +13.48 while generating a return on equity of 17.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 5.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.57% during the next five years compared to 19.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Raymond James Financial Inc. (NYSE: RJF) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Raymond James Financial Inc.’s (RJF) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.62.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.61, a number that is poised to hit 2.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.71 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.51 million, its volume of 1.44 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 90.64%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.38.

During the past 100 days, Raymond James Financial Inc.’s (RJF) raw stochastic average was set at 33.28%, which indicates a significant decrease from 95.59% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.21% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 34.21% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $90.78, while its 200-day Moving Average is $104.38. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $95.72 in the near term. At $96.54, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $97.77. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $93.66, it is likely to go to the next support level at $92.42. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $91.60.

Raymond James Financial Inc. (NYSE: RJF) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 19.42 billion has total of 211,911K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 11,003 M in contrast with the sum of 1,509 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,873 M and last quarter income was 427,000 K.