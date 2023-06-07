14.76% percent quarterly performance for Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK) is not indicative of the underlying story

On June 06, 2023, Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CUK) opened at $10.88, higher 3.84% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.41 and dropped to $10.86 before settling in for the closing price of $10.93. Price fluctuations for CUK have ranged from $5.43 to $12.89 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was -7.00%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 39.00% at the time writing. With a float of $144.55 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.18 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 85000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -11.70, operating margin of -32.19, and the pretax margin is -49.97.

Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Travel Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Carnival Corporation & plc is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 20.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 21, was worth 1,186,696. In this transaction CFO & CAO of this company sold 107,119 shares at a rate of $11.08, taking the stock ownership to the 286,041 shares.

Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -50.07 while generating a return on equity of -64.97. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 39.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.40% during the next five years compared to -28.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CUK) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.16 and is forecasted to reach 1.46 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.82 million, its volume of 1.48 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 95.89%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.43.

During the past 100 days, Carnival Corporation & plc’s (CUK) raw stochastic average was set at 98.40%, which indicates a significant increase from 97.25% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.87% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 47.95% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.15, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.70. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $11.55 in the near term. At $11.76, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $12.10. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.00, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.66. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $10.45.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CUK) Key Stats

There are currently 186,136K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 15.41 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 12,168 M according to its annual income of -6,094 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 4,432 M and its income totaled -693,000 K.