2.26% volatility in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) last month: This is a red flag warning

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE: AXTA) on June 05, 2023, started off the session at the price of $31.13, plunging -1.08% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $31.23 and dropped to $30.555 before settling in for the closing price of $31.43. Within the past 52 weeks, AXTA’s price has moved between $20.66 and $32.56.

Annual sales at Basic Materials sector company grew by 2.20% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -24.30%. With a float of $219.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $221.20 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 12000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +26.57, operating margin of +9.24, and the pretax margin is +5.27.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Specialty Chemicals industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is 0.73%, while institutional ownership is 102.83%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 14, was worth 73,875. In this transaction Director of this company bought 2,500 shares at a rate of $29.55, taking the stock ownership to the 4,500 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 13, when Company’s CEO & President bought 34,440 for $29.20, making the entire transaction worth $1,005,648. This insider now owns 34,440 shares in total.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.31) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +3.92 while generating a return on equity of 13.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.42 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -24.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.91% during the next five years compared to 8.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE: AXTA) Trading Performance Indicators

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.32. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 48.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.95, a number that is poised to hit 0.38 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.82 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE: AXTA) saw its 5-day average volume 2.11 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.66 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.07%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.79.

During the past 100 days, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.’s (AXTA) raw stochastic average was set at 77.31%, which indicates a significant decrease from 85.69% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.91% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 30.01% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $30.43, while its 200-day Moving Average is $27.22. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $31.32 in the near term. At $31.54, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $31.92. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $30.71, it is likely to go to the next support level at $30.33. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $30.11.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE: AXTA) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 6.58 billion based on 221,533K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 4,884 M and income totals 191,600 K. The company made 1,284 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 60,500 K in sales during its previous quarter.