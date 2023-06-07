2.45% volatility in Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) last month: This is a red flag warning

June 06, 2023, Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA) trading session started at the price of $417.59, that was -0.84% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $423.96 and dropped to $416.66 before settling in for the closing price of $421.01. A 52-week range for ULTA has been $360.58 – $556.60.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales topped by 11.60%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 33.60%. With a float of $49.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $50.15 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 18500 workers is very important to gauge.

Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Ulta Beauty Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Ulta Beauty Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 96.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 05, was worth 165,570. In this transaction Director of this company sold 393 shares at a rate of $421.30, taking the stock ownership to the 2,397 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 03, when Company’s Chief Human Resources Officer sold 1,255 for $544.69, making the entire transaction worth $683,583. This insider now owns 2,491 shares in total.

Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 4/29/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $6.88 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $6.87) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 5.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 33.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.92% during the next five years compared to 20.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.89. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 19.69.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 24.59, a number that is poised to hit 5.82 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 26.70 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA)

The latest stats from [Ulta Beauty Inc., ULTA] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.46 million was superior to 0.74 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.66%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 13.90.

During the past 100 days, Ulta Beauty Inc.’s (ULTA) raw stochastic average was set at 10.02%, which indicates a significant decrease from 13.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 65.29% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 31.11% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $508.61, while its 200-day Moving Average is $471.25. Now, the first resistance to watch is $422.08. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $426.67. The third major resistance level sits at $429.38. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $414.78, it is likely to go to the next support level at $412.07. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $407.48.

Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA) Key Stats

There are 49,802K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 19.88 billion. As of now, sales total 10,209 M while income totals 1,242 M. Its latest quarter income was 2,634 M while its last quarter net income were 347,050 K.