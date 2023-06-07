22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) volume exceeds 1.3 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On June 05, 2023, 22nd Century Group Inc. (NASDAQ: XXII) opened at $0.6002, lower -2.68% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.619 and dropped to $0.581 before settling in for the closing price of $0.61. Price fluctuations for XXII have ranged from $0.58 to $2.70 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Defensive Sector giant was 30.20%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -48.60% at the time writing. With a float of $209.69 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $215.78 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 198 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +0.81, operating margin of -80.73, and the pretax margin is -96.98.

22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Tobacco industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of 22nd Century Group Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 21.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 31, was worth 500,565. In this transaction President and COO of this company sold 370,789 shares at a rate of $1.35, taking the stock ownership to the 904,938 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 14, when Company’s Chief Administrative Officer sold 20,324 for $1.69, making the entire transaction worth $34,443. This insider now owns 405,574 shares in total.

22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.07) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -96.28 while generating a return on equity of -73.81. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -48.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

22nd Century Group Inc. (NASDAQ: XXII) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for 22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.75.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.33, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of 22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII)

Looking closely at 22nd Century Group Inc. (NASDAQ: XXII), its last 5-days average volume was 1.02 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.07 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 5.58%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, 22nd Century Group Inc.’s (XXII) raw stochastic average was set at 1.52%, which indicates a significant decrease from 8.06% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 66.92% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 66.31% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6842, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9816. However, in the short run, 22nd Century Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.6133. Second resistance stands at $0.6351. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6513. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5753, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5591. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.5373.

22nd Century Group Inc. (NASDAQ: XXII) Key Stats

There are currently 222,504K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 130.92 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 62,110 K according to its annual income of -59,800 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 21,960 K and its income totaled -18,180 K.