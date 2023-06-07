$231.54K in average volume shows that Oxford Square Capital Corp. (OXSQ) is heading in the right direction

On June 06, 2023, Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: OXSQ) opened at $2.82, lower -2.11% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.85 and dropped to $2.76 before settling in for the closing price of $2.84. Price fluctuations for OXSQ have ranged from $2.75 to $4.29 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 23.80% at the time writing. With a float of $45.06 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $49.90 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +85.66, operating margin of -171.12, and the pretax margin is -200.00.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (OXSQ) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Asset Management industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Oxford Square Capital Corp. is 9.71%, while institutional ownership is 5.95%.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (OXSQ) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.13) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -200.00 while generating a return on equity of -44.65. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 23.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.00% during the next five years compared to -15.54% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: OXSQ) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Oxford Square Capital Corp. (OXSQ). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.43, a number that is poised to hit 0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.48 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Oxford Square Capital Corp. (OXSQ)

The latest stats from [Oxford Square Capital Corp., OXSQ] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.4 million was superior to 0.2 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.40%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, Oxford Square Capital Corp.’s (OXSQ) raw stochastic average was set at 3.16%, which indicates a significant decrease from 9.09% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.90% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 28.75% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.03, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.23. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.83. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.89. The third major resistance level sits at $2.92. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.74, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.71. The third support level lies at $2.65 if the price breaches the second support level.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: OXSQ) Key Stats

There are currently 49,901K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 138.73 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 43,120 K according to its annual income of -85,550 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 12,940 K and its income totaled 6,270 K.