4.29% volatility in TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI) last month: This is a red flag warning

On June 06, 2023, TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE: TTI) opened at $2.81, higher 1.40% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.93 and dropped to $2.80 before settling in for the closing price of $2.85. Price fluctuations for TTI have ranged from $2.43 to $5.82 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Energy sector company slipped by -5.20% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 143.70% at the time writing. With a float of $115.78 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $128.94 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1300 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +20.52, operating margin of +4.12, and the pretax margin is +2.02.

TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of TETRA Technologies Inc. is 2.60%, while institutional ownership is 62.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 09, was worth 26,169. In this transaction Sr. Vice President of this company bought 7,500 shares at a rate of $3.49, taking the stock ownership to the 17,500 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 08, when Company’s President & CEO bought 30,000 for $3.41, making the entire transaction worth $102,300. This insider now owns 1,722,450 shares in total.

TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.05) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +1.38 while generating a return on equity of 7.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 143.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 29.00% during the next five years compared to -27.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE: TTI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.62.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.05, a number that is poised to hit 0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.39 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI)

TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE: TTI) saw its 5-day average volume 0.78 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.17 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, TETRA Technologies Inc.’s (TTI) raw stochastic average was set at 28.05%, which indicates a significant decrease from 78.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.94% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 53.29% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.84, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.54. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.95 in the near term. At $3.00, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.08. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.82, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.74. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.69.

TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE: TTI) Key Stats

There are currently 129,399K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 350.27 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 553,210 K according to its annual income of 7,840 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 146,210 K and its income totaled 6,040 K.