5.13% volatility in nCino Inc. (NCNO) last month: This is a red flag warning

nCino Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO) on June 06, 2023, started off the session at the price of $23.97, soaring 0.67% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $25.075 and dropped to $23.89 before settling in for the closing price of $24.00. Within the past 52 weeks, NCNO’s price has moved between $19.58 and $39.83.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 47.70% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -81.60%. With a float of $109.10 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $112.03 million.

In an organization with 1791 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +54.66, operating margin of -19.78, and the pretax margin is -23.95.

nCino Inc. (NCNO) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Application industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of nCino Inc. is 2.00%, while institutional ownership is 61.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 10, was worth 13,223. In this transaction VP of Accounting of this company sold 557 shares at a rate of $23.74, taking the stock ownership to the 17,330 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 06, when Company’s CEO sold 11,031 for $24.11, making the entire transaction worth $266,013. This insider now owns 871,887 shares in total.

nCino Inc. (NCNO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 4/29/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.05) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -25.16 while generating a return on equity of -9.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -81.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

nCino Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO) Trading Performance Indicators

nCino Inc. (NCNO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.25.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.75, a number that is poised to hit 0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.54 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of nCino Inc. (NCNO)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.6 million. That was better than the volume of 0.82 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 42.35%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.45.

During the past 100 days, nCino Inc.’s (NCNO) raw stochastic average was set at 37.66%, which indicates a significant decrease from 38.64% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 64.29% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 55.69% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $24.45, while its 200-day Moving Average is $27.64. However, in the short run, nCino Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $24.86. Second resistance stands at $25.56. The third major resistance level sits at $26.05. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $23.67, it is likely to go to the next support level at $23.19. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $22.49.

nCino Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.67 billion based on 112,254K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 408,320 K and income totals -102,720 K. The company made 113,670 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -11,240 K in sales during its previous quarter.