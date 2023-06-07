$670.64K in average volume shows that Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. (TNYA) is heading in the right direction

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TNYA) on June 06, 2023, started off the session at the price of $7.64, plunging -0.26% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.0914 and dropped to $7.52 before settling in for the closing price of $7.60. Within the past 52 weeks, TNYA’s price has moved between $1.64 and $7.95.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 32.70%. With a float of $61.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $73.10 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 141 employees.

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. (TNYA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 55.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 10, was worth 17,596. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 6,779 shares at a rate of $2.60, taking the stock ownership to the 11,377,053 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 10, when Company’s Director bought 6,779 for $2.60, making the entire transaction worth $17,596. This insider now owns 11,377,053 shares in total.

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. (TNYA) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.56) by $0.13. This company achieved a return on equity of -47.39. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.51 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 32.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TNYA) Trading Performance Indicators

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. (TNYA) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 8.00 was reported for the most recent quarter.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.47, a number that is poised to hit -0.50 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. (TNYA)

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TNYA) saw its 5-day average volume 0.56 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.54 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.07%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.59.

During the past 100 days, Tenaya Therapeutics Inc.’s (TNYA) raw stochastic average was set at 91.54%, which indicates a significant increase from 66.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.41% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 111.11% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.29, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.50. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $7.94 in the near term. At $8.30, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $8.51. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.37, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.16. The third support level lies at $6.80 if the price breaches the second support level.

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TNYA) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 498.23 million based on 66,870K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals -123,670 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -31,740 K in sales during its previous quarter.