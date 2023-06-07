7.00% volatility in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI) last month: This is a red flag warning

On June 06, 2023, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BCLI) opened at $3.16, higher 1.01% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.34 and dropped to $2.95 before settling in for the closing price of $2.97. Price fluctuations for BCLI have ranged from $1.09 to $4.70 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 1.60% at the time writing. With a float of $28.31 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $36.73 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 43 employees.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. is 24.00%, while institutional ownership is 10.70%.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.16) by $0.02. This company achieved a return on equity of -297.38. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 1.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BCLI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.66, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI)

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BCLI) saw its 5-day average volume 0.29 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.34 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 68.63%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.22.

During the past 100 days, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s (BCLI) raw stochastic average was set at 78.23%, which indicates a significant increase from 59.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 52.95% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 121.84% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.82, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.62. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.24 in the near term. At $3.49, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.63. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.85, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.71. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.46.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BCLI) Key Stats

There are currently 39,409K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 114.39 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -24,280 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -5,060 K.