$730.09K in average volume shows that SES AI Corporation (SES) is heading in the right direction

On June 06, 2023, SES AI Corporation (NYSE: SES) opened at $1.90, higher 11.05% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.145 and dropped to $1.84 before settling in for the closing price of $1.90. Price fluctuations for SES have ranged from $1.33 to $6.42 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 48.30% at the time writing. With a float of $212.90 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $313.42 million.

In an organization with 200 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

SES AI Corporation (SES) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Auto Parts industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of SES AI Corporation is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 41.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 19, was worth 15,468. In this transaction CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of this company sold 10,530 shares at a rate of $1.47, taking the stock ownership to the 1,586,664 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 28, when Company’s CEO & CHAIRMAN sold 69,872 for $1.65, making the entire transaction worth $115,331. This insider now owns 1,350,607 shares in total.

SES AI Corporation (SES) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.09) by $0.06. This company achieved a return on equity of -16.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 48.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

SES AI Corporation (NYSE: SES) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for SES AI Corporation (SES). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 22.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.13, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.45 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SES AI Corporation (SES)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.84 million. That was better than the volume of 0.6 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 91.01%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, SES AI Corporation’s (SES) raw stochastic average was set at 33.05%, which indicates a significant decrease from 95.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 87.23% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 76.14% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.9600, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.6600. However, in the short run, SES AI Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.2200. Second resistance stands at $2.3400. The third major resistance level sits at $2.5300. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.9200, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.7300. The third support level lies at $1.6100 if the price breaches the second support level.

SES AI Corporation (NYSE: SES) Key Stats

There are currently 350,005K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 660.01 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -50,990 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -16,230 K.