$748.08K in average volume shows that First Financial Bankshares Inc. (FFIN) is heading in the right direction

A new trading day began on June 06, 2023, with First Financial Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIN) stock priced at $27.26, up 6.19% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $29.29 and dropped to $27.2075 before settling in for the closing price of $27.32. FFIN’s price has ranged from $25.01 to $47.26 over the past 52 weeks.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 12.00% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 3.00%. With a float of $136.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $142.67 million.

The firm has a total of 1400 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

First Financial Bankshares Inc. (FFIN) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of First Financial Bankshares Inc. is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 61.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 15, was worth 131,100. In this transaction Director of this company bought 5,000 shares at a rate of $26.22, taking the stock ownership to the 925,076 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 09, when Company’s Director bought 18,387 for $26.19, making the entire transaction worth $481,556. This insider now owns 91,172 shares in total.

First Financial Bankshares Inc. (FFIN) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.37 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +41.38 while generating a return on equity of 15.50. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 3.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 14.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

First Financial Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are First Financial Bankshares Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.53. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 17.73.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.61, a number that is poised to hit 0.37 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.48 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of First Financial Bankshares Inc. (FFIN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [First Financial Bankshares Inc., FFIN], we can find that recorded value of 0.57 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.61 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.42%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.24.

During the past 100 days, First Financial Bankshares Inc.’s (FFIN) raw stochastic average was set at 30.23%, which indicates a significant decrease from 92.31% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 55.37% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 43.64% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $28.58, while its 200-day Moving Average is $35.49. Now, the first resistance to watch is $29.80. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $30.59. The third major resistance level sits at $31.88. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $27.72, it is likely to go to the next support level at $26.42. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $25.63.

First Financial Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.90 billion, the company has a total of 142,731K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 564,520 K while annual income is 234,480 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 149,520 K while its latest quarter income was 52,570 K.