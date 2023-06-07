$749.09K in average volume shows that Civitas Resources Inc. (CIVI) is heading in the right direction

A new trading day began on June 06, 2023, with Civitas Resources Inc. (NYSE: CIVI) stock priced at $68.15, up 1.95% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $71.2499 and dropped to $67.961 before settling in for the closing price of $69.25. CIVI’s price has ranged from $41.15 to $78.01 over the past 52 weeks.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 81.60% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 207.60%. With a float of $79.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $81.72 million.

The firm has a total of 353 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +56.84, operating margin of +53.46, and the pretax margin is +43.62.

Civitas Resources Inc. (CIVI) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. The insider ownership of Civitas Resources Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 107.81%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 05, was worth 466,126. In this transaction Chief Legal Officer & Sec. of this company bought 6,835 shares at a rate of $68.20, taking the stock ownership to the 36,799 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 27, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 4,918,032 for $61.00, making the entire transaction worth $299,999,952. This insider now owns 16,480,721 shares in total.

Civitas Resources Inc. (CIVI) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $2.92 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +32.92 while generating a return on equity of 24.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 207.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to 164.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Civitas Resources Inc. (NYSE: CIVI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Civitas Resources Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.48. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.63.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 15.96, a number that is poised to hit 1.98 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 10.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Civitas Resources Inc. (CIVI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Civitas Resources Inc., CIVI], we can find that recorded value of 0.69 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.69 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 53.91%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.60.

During the past 100 days, Civitas Resources Inc.’s (CIVI) raw stochastic average was set at 73.71%, which indicates a significant increase from 58.24% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.36% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 45.43% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $69.31, while its 200-day Moving Average is $65.49. Now, the first resistance to watch is $71.91. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $73.23. The third major resistance level sits at $75.20. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $68.62, it is likely to go to the next support level at $66.65. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $65.34.

Civitas Resources Inc. (NYSE: CIVI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 5.37 billion, the company has a total of 80,437K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 3,791 M while annual income is 1,248 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 656,020 K while its latest quarter income was 202,460 K.