A look at Agora Inc.’s (API) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

A new trading day began on June 06, 2023, with Agora Inc. (NASDAQ: API) stock priced at $3.01, up 2.68% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.17 and dropped to $2.94 before settling in for the closing price of $2.98. API’s price has ranged from $2.38 to $7.60 over the past 52 weeks.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -64.30%. With a float of $80.45 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $109.88 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1001 employees.

Agora Inc. (API) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Agora Inc. is 1.80%, while institutional ownership is 48.90%.

Agora Inc. (API) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.16 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -64.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Agora Inc. (NASDAQ: API) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Agora Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 6.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.99.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.00, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Agora Inc. (API)

Looking closely at Agora Inc. (NASDAQ: API), its last 5-days average volume was 0.61 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.57 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.75%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.23.

During the past 100 days, Agora Inc.’s (API) raw stochastic average was set at 27.53%, which indicates a significant decrease from 86.08% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 56.86% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 79.95% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.28, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.57. However, in the short run, Agora Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.17. Second resistance stands at $3.29. The third major resistance level sits at $3.40. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.94, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.83. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.71.

Agora Inc. (NASDAQ: API) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 316.04 million, the company has a total of 115,871K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 160,670 K while annual income is -120,380 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 36,440 K while its latest quarter income was -16,800 K.