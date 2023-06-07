A major move is in the offing as Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN) market cap hits 2.11 billion

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: BLMN) kicked off on June 06, 2023, at the price of $24.82, up 2.01% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $25.43 and dropped to $24.55 before settling in for the closing price of $24.93. Over the past 52 weeks, BLMN has traded in a range of $15.89-$28.46.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 0.90%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -48.30%. With a float of $83.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $89.12 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 87000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +13.14, operating margin of +7.83, and the pretax margin is +3.44.

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Restaurants Industry. The insider ownership of Bloomin’ Brands Inc. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 107.35%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 22, was worth 1,793,188. In this transaction Director of this company sold 64,295 shares at a rate of $27.89, taking the stock ownership to the 243,594 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 21, when Company’s Director sold 35,000 for $27.18, making the entire transaction worth $951,300. This insider now owns 16,500 shares in total.

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.89) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +2.31 while generating a return on equity of 41.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.45 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -48.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: BLMN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Bloomin’ Brands Inc.’s (BLMN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.47. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 16.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.16, a number that is poised to hit 0.65 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN)

Looking closely at Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: BLMN), its last 5-days average volume was 1.57 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.68 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.97%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.83.

During the past 100 days, Bloomin’ Brands Inc.’s (BLMN) raw stochastic average was set at 52.02%, which indicates a significant decrease from 66.19% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.01% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 32.38% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $24.59, while its 200-day Moving Average is $23.08. However, in the short run, Bloomin’ Brands Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $25.72. Second resistance stands at $26.02. The third major resistance level sits at $26.60. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $24.84, it is likely to go to the next support level at $24.26. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $23.96.

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: BLMN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.11 billion has total of 87,294K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 4,417 M in contrast with the sum of 101,910 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,245 M and last quarter income was 91,310 K.