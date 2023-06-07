A major move is in the offing as New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT) market cap hits 901.85 million

A new trading day began on June 06, 2023, with New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ: NYMT) stock priced at $10.02, up 0.99% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.27 and dropped to $9.9899 before settling in for the closing price of $10.11. NYMT’s price has ranged from $8.09 to $12.96 over the past 52 weeks.

Real Estate Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -22.30% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -338.50%. With a float of $90.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $91.31 million.

The firm has a total of 74 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +29.44, operating margin of -58.91, and the pretax margin is -80.44.

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the REIT – Mortgage Industry. The insider ownership of New York Mortgage Trust Inc. is 1.47%, while institutional ownership is 55.20%.

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.11 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -70.63 while generating a return on equity of -14.54. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -338.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.59% during the next five years compared to -27.60% drop over the previous five years of trading.

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ: NYMT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are New York Mortgage Trust Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.66.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.60, a number that is poised to hit 0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [New York Mortgage Trust Inc., NYMT], we can find that recorded value of 0.67 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.63 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 93.08%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.27.

During the past 100 days, New York Mortgage Trust Inc.’s (NYMT) raw stochastic average was set at 39.02%, which indicates a significant decrease from 94.34% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.06% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 35.48% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.90, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.57. Now, the first resistance to watch is $10.32. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $10.44. The third major resistance level sits at $10.60. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.04, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.88. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $9.76.

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ: NYMT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 901.85 million, the company has a total of 91,180K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 258,390 K while annual income is -298,610 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 57,140 K while its latest quarter income was 20,860 K.