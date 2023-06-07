A major move is in the offing as Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) market cap hits 67.23 billion

A new trading day began on June 06, 2023, with Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) stock priced at $447.50, up 0.57% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $449.37 and dropped to $444.175 before settling in for the closing price of $445.55. NOC’s price has ranged from $429.10 to $556.27 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Industrials sector was 7.10%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -27.70%. With a float of $151.20 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $152.60 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 95000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +20.42, operating margin of +9.84, and the pretax margin is +15.94.

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Aerospace & Defense Industry. The insider ownership of Northrop Grumman Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 85.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 06, was worth 1,878,187. In this transaction CVP Chief Global Bus Off of this company sold 3,999 shares at a rate of $469.65, taking the stock ownership to the 8,717 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 03, when Company’s CVP & Pres, Mission Systems sold 2,810 for $467.58, making the entire transaction worth $1,313,910. This insider now owns 16,240 shares in total.

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $5.5 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +13.38 while generating a return on equity of 34.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 5.74 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -27.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.90% during the next five years compared to 11.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Northrop Grumman Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.81. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 579.59.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 30.90, a number that is poised to hit 5.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 24.55 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.95 million, its volume of 0.97 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.89%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 7.45.

During the past 100 days, Northrop Grumman Corporation’s (NOC) raw stochastic average was set at 29.28%, which indicates a significant decrease from 93.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 16.16% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 20.93% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $454.62, while its 200-day Moving Average is $482.86. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $450.26 in the near term. At $452.41, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $455.45. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $445.06, it is likely to go to the next support level at $442.02. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $439.86.

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 67.23 billion, the company has a total of 151,859K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 36,602 M while annual income is 4,896 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 9,301 M while its latest quarter income was 842,000 K.