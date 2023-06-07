Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

A major move is in the offing as Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF) market cap hits 48.39 million

Analyst Insights

June 06, 2023, Tattooed Chef Inc. (NASDAQ: TTCF) trading session started at the price of $0.5371, that was 6.61% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.59 and dropped to $0.53 before settling in for the closing price of $0.54. A 52-week range for TTCF has been $0.50 – $8.43.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -60.80%. With a float of $48.56 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $83.25 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 940 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -5.80, operating margin of -47.78, and the pretax margin is -60.79.

Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Tattooed Chef Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Tattooed Chef Inc. is 1.20%, while institutional ownership is 16.20%.

Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.22) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -61.27 while generating a return on equity of -92.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -60.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Tattooed Chef Inc. (NASDAQ: TTCF) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.69, a number that is poised to hit -0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.75 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF)

Looking closely at Tattooed Chef Inc. (NASDAQ: TTCF), its last 5-days average volume was 1.05 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.1 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.84%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, Tattooed Chef Inc.’s (TTCF) raw stochastic average was set at 5.41%, which indicates a significant decrease from 24.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 78.95% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 120.70% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.2149, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.5508. However, in the short run, Tattooed Chef Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.6005. Second resistance stands at $0.6252. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6605. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5405, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5052. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.4805.

Tattooed Chef Inc. (NASDAQ: TTCF) Key Stats

There are 82,460K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 48.39 million. As of now, sales total 230,930 K while income totals -141,750 K. Its latest quarter income was 59,090 K while its last quarter net income were -19,090 K.

