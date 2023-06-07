A major move is in the offing as Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF) market cap hits 48.39 million

June 06, 2023, Tattooed Chef Inc. (NASDAQ: TTCF) trading session started at the price of $0.5371, that was 6.61% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.59 and dropped to $0.53 before settling in for the closing price of $0.54. A 52-week range for TTCF has been $0.50 – $8.43.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -60.80%. With a float of $48.56 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $83.25 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 940 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -5.80, operating margin of -47.78, and the pretax margin is -60.79.

Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Tattooed Chef Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Tattooed Chef Inc. is 1.20%, while institutional ownership is 16.20%.

Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.22) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -61.27 while generating a return on equity of -92.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -60.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Tattooed Chef Inc. (NASDAQ: TTCF) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.69, a number that is poised to hit -0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.75 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF)

Looking closely at Tattooed Chef Inc. (NASDAQ: TTCF), its last 5-days average volume was 1.05 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.1 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.84%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, Tattooed Chef Inc.’s (TTCF) raw stochastic average was set at 5.41%, which indicates a significant decrease from 24.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 78.95% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 120.70% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.2149, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.5508. However, in the short run, Tattooed Chef Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.6005. Second resistance stands at $0.6252. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6605. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5405, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5052. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.4805.

Tattooed Chef Inc. (NASDAQ: TTCF) Key Stats

There are 82,460K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 48.39 million. As of now, sales total 230,930 K while income totals -141,750 K. Its latest quarter income was 59,090 K while its last quarter net income were -19,090 K.