A major move is in the offing as Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) market cap hits 952.41 million

Markets

June 06, 2023, Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST) trading session started at the price of $16.06, that was 4.88% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.11 and dropped to $15.86 before settling in for the closing price of $16.19. A 52-week range for TWST has been $11.46 – $58.76.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was 80.00%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -28.30%. With a float of $56.00 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $56.78 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 989 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +41.38, operating margin of -122.33, and the pretax margin is -112.14.

Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Twist Bioscience Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Twist Bioscience Corporation is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 109.36%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 10, was worth 132,000. In this transaction the insider of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $13.20, taking the stock ownership to the 29,297 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 09, when Company’s Director sold 1,732 for $26.45, making the entire transaction worth $45,820. This insider now owns 11,340 shares in total.

Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$1.04 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$1.12) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of -107.02 while generating a return on equity of -31.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -28.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 6.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.76, a number that is poised to hit -1.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.31 million, its volume of 1.04 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.77%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.15.

During the past 100 days, Twist Bioscience Corporation’s (TWST) raw stochastic average was set at 27.53%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.10% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 69.70% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 77.38% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.90, while its 200-day Moving Average is $24.97. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $17.44 in the near term. At $17.90, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $18.69. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.19, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.40. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $14.94.

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST) Key Stats

There are 57,147K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 952.41 million. As of now, sales total 203,570 K while income totals -217,860 K. Its latest quarter income was 60,180 K while its last quarter net income were -59,160 K.

Newsletter

 

