Sana Meer
A major move is in the offing as Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) market cap hits 11.24 billion

Analyst Insights

Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) kicked off on June 06, 2023, at the price of $100.24, up 2.16% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $104.23 and dropped to $100.16 before settling in for the closing price of $100.57. Over the past 52 weeks, WYNN has traded in a range of $50.20-$117.86.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -9.20% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 43.90%. With a float of $96.11 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $112.75 million.

The firm has a total of 27000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +17.95, operating margin of -6.97, and the pretax margin is -18.63.

Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Resorts & Casinos Industry. The insider ownership of Wynn Resorts Limited is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 66.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 25, was worth 111,815. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,100 shares at a rate of $101.65, taking the stock ownership to the 1,982 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 16, when Company’s CEO sold 10,901 for $103.26, making the entire transaction worth $1,125,637. This insider now owns 255,781 shares in total.

Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -11.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 7.64 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 43.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Wynn Resorts Limited’s (WYNN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.66.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.01, a number that is poised to hit 0.45 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.45 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Wynn Resorts Limited, WYNN], we can find that recorded value of 3.52 million was better than the volume posted last year of 2.59 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 53.82%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.54.

During the past 100 days, Wynn Resorts Limited’s (WYNN) raw stochastic average was set at 33.66%, which indicates a significant decrease from 46.97% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.04% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 31.66% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $108.24, while its 200-day Moving Average is $89.24. Now, the first resistance to watch is $104.59. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $106.45. The third major resistance level sits at $108.66. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $100.52, it is likely to go to the next support level at $98.31. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $96.45.

Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 11.24 billion has total of 113,798K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 3,757 M in contrast with the sum of -423,860 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,424 M and last quarter income was 12,330 K.

Newsletter

 

Subscribe

 

