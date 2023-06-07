ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) soared 0.08 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) kicked off on June 06, 2023, at the price of $24.02, up 0.08% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $24.225 and dropped to $23.87 before settling in for the closing price of $23.97. Over the past 52 weeks, ACAD has traded in a range of $12.24-$26.04.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales topped by 32.90%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -27.70%. With a float of $161.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $162.26 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 540 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +98.03, operating margin of -43.23, and the pretax margin is -41.27.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 94.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 24, was worth 14,096,825. In this transaction Director of this company bought 553,263 shares at a rate of $25.48, taking the stock ownership to the 39,317,673 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 23, when Company’s Director bought 209,053 for $25.41, making the entire transaction worth $5,312,458. This insider now owns 38,811,515 shares in total.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.27 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.21) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -41.76 while generating a return on equity of -45.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -27.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 25.00% during the next five years compared to 5.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (ACAD) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.28.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.90, a number that is poised to hit -0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD)

The latest stats from [ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., ACAD] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.22 million was inferior to 1.49 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 49.86%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.87.

During the past 100 days, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (ACAD) raw stochastic average was set at 77.77%, which indicates a significant increase from 49.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.87% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 39.43% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $21.17, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.20. Now, the first resistance to watch is $24.19. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $24.38. The third major resistance level sits at $24.54. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $23.83, it is likely to go to the next support level at $23.67. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $23.48.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.79 billion has total of 162,625K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 517,240 K in contrast with the sum of -215,980 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 118,460 K and last quarter income was -43,020 K.