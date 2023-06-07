Addentax Group Corp. (ATXG) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 0.95 million

Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ: ATXG) kicked off on June 06, 2023, at the price of $0.75, up 13.90% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.88 and dropped to $0.72 before settling in for the closing price of $0.72. Over the past 52 weeks, ATXG has traded in a range of $0.65-$656.54.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 18.90%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 102.10%. With a float of $33.42 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $35.45 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 126 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +16.26, operating margin of -0.45, and the pretax margin is +0.80.

Addentax Group Corp. (ATXG) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Integrated Freight & Logistics Industry. The insider ownership of Addentax Group Corp. is 5.74%, while institutional ownership is 0.20%.

Addentax Group Corp. (ATXG) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +0.61.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 102.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ: ATXG) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Addentax Group Corp.’s (ATXG) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.00

Technical Analysis of Addentax Group Corp. (ATXG)

Looking closely at Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ: ATXG), its last 5-days average volume was 0.35 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.51 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 57.86%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, Addentax Group Corp.’s (ATXG) raw stochastic average was set at 14.38%, which indicates a significant decrease from 74.25% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 63.92% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 90.82% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

However, in the short run, Addentax Group Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.8933. Second resistance stands at $0.9667. The third major resistance level sits at $1.0533. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7333, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6467. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.5733.

Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ: ATXG) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 28.70 million has total of 35,455K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 12,690 K in contrast with the sum of 80 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,120 K and last quarter income was -80 K.