Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

ADPT (Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation) climbed 2.67 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Markets

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ADPT) kicked off on June 06, 2023, at the price of $7.50, up 2.67% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.905 and dropped to $7.4725 before settling in for the closing price of $7.50. Over the past 52 weeks, ADPT has traded in a range of $5.95-$13.21.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital

One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.

All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here.

Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 37.00%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 4.90%. With a float of $140.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $143.51 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 790 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +57.46, operating margin of -106.94, and the pretax margin is -108.13.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 89.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 02, was worth 272,080. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 38,000 shares at a rate of $7.16, taking the stock ownership to the 454,891 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 11, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 2,308 for $8.63, making the entire transaction worth $19,918. This insider now owns 175,361 shares in total.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.4 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.38) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -108.03 while generating a return on equity of -37.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 4.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 21.60% during the next five years compared to -31.30% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ADPT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s (ADPT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 5.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.36, a number that is poised to hit -0.35 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT)

Looking closely at Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ADPT), its last 5-days average volume was 0.96 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.95 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 92.15%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.42.

During the past 100 days, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s (ADPT) raw stochastic average was set at 36.02%, which indicates a significant decrease from 89.46% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.62% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 68.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.50, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.13. However, in the short run, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $7.91. Second resistance stands at $8.13. The third major resistance level sits at $8.35. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.48, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.26. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $7.05.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ADPT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.05 billion has total of 144,311K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 185,310 K in contrast with the sum of -200,190 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 37,650 K and last quarter income was -57,700 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) Reports Surge in After-Market Trading Following Expansion of Isuzu Relationship

0
SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) witnessed a significant surge in...
Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...

The Timken Company (TKR) last year’s performance of 29.41% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Steve Mayer -
The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR) on June 06, 2023, started off the session at the price of $77.35, soaring 3.47% from the previous trading...
Read more

Replimune Group Inc. (REPL) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 0 K

Shaun Noe -
June 06, 2023, Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ: REPL) trading session started at the price of $22.73, that was 4.56% jump from the session before....
Read more

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX) is expecting -9.57% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Sana Meer -
On June 06, 2023, LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: LX) opened at $2.35, higher 8.05% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.