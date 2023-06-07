Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 18.78% last month.

June 06, 2023, Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM) trading session started at the price of $93.82, that was -0.56% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $93.82 and dropped to $92.93 before settling in for the closing price of $93.84. A 52-week range for AKAM has been $70.65 – $101.86.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 7.80%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -17.00%. With a float of $149.34 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $155.64 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 9800 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +58.03, operating margin of +19.88, and the pretax margin is +18.19.

Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Akamai Technologies Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Akamai Technologies Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 95.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 06, was worth 25,047. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 267 shares at a rate of $93.81, taking the stock ownership to the 89,568 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 05, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 269 for $92.98, making the entire transaction worth $25,012. This insider now owns 89,301 shares in total.

Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.4 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $1.32) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +14.48 while generating a return on equity of 11.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.41 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -17.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.00% during the next five years compared to 17.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.83. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 18.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.16, a number that is poised to hit 1.41 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM)

The latest stats from [Akamai Technologies Inc., AKAM] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.66 million was superior to 1.59 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 93.98%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.58.

During the past 100 days, Akamai Technologies Inc.’s (AKAM) raw stochastic average was set at 96.26%, which indicates a significant increase from 88.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 15.76% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 30.73% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $83.12, while its 200-day Moving Average is $84.64. Now, the first resistance to watch is $93.78. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $94.24. The third major resistance level sits at $94.67. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $92.89, it is likely to go to the next support level at $92.46. The third support level lies at $92.00 if the price breaches the second support level.

Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM) Key Stats

There are 152,202K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 13.89 billion. As of now, sales total 3,617 M while income totals 523,670 K. Its latest quarter income was 915,700 K while its last quarter net income were 97,110 K.