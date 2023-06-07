America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 5.77% last month.

On June 06, 2023, America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: AMX) opened at $21.83, higher 2.19% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $22.445 and dropped to $21.81 before settling in for the closing price of $21.90. Price fluctuations for AMX have ranged from $15.34 to $23.07 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Communication Services sector saw sales slided by -3.70%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 24.20% at the time writing. With a float of $3.14 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.32 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 174959 workers is very important to gauge.

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.47) by $0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 24.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.07% during the next five years compared to 24.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: AMX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.45.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.46, a number that is poised to hit 0.40 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.85 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX)

The latest stats from [America Movil S.A.B. de C.V., AMX] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.52 million was superior to 1.45 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.55%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.61.

During the past 100 days, America Movil S.A.B. de C.V.’s (AMX) raw stochastic average was set at 81.65%, which indicates a significant increase from 67.54% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.09% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 22.64% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $21.56, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.67. Now, the first resistance to watch is $22.61. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $22.85. The third major resistance level sits at $23.25. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $21.98, it is likely to go to the next support level at $21.58. The third support level lies at $21.34 if the price breaches the second support level.

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: AMX) Key Stats

There are currently 3,160,000K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 69.98 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 43,499 M according to its annual income of 3,923 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 11,198 M and its income totaled 1,647 M.