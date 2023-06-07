American Well Corporation (AMWL) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 1.09 million

On June 06, 2023, American Well Corporation (NYSE: AMWL) opened at $2.46, higher 4.40% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.64 and dropped to $2.455 before settling in for the closing price of $2.50. Price fluctuations for AMWL have ranged from $1.95 to $5.43 over the past 52 weeks.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -42.10% at the time writing. With a float of $220.63 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $279.97 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 1123 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +32.69, operating margin of -93.12, and the pretax margin is -97.31.

American Well Corporation (AMWL) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Health Information Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of American Well Corporation is 4.50%, while institutional ownership is 54.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 05, was worth 62,557. In this transaction Chief Operating Officer of this company sold 25,864 shares at a rate of $2.42, taking the stock ownership to the 1,331,856 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 01, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 24,987 for $2.25, making the entire transaction worth $56,346. This insider now owns 1,066,238 shares in total.

American Well Corporation (AMWL) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.21) by -$1.21. This company achieved a net margin of -97.56 while generating a return on equity of -23.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -42.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

American Well Corporation (NYSE: AMWL) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for American Well Corporation (AMWL). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.16, a number that is poised to hit -0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.68 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of American Well Corporation (AMWL)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.36 million, its volume of 1.32 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 91.73%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, American Well Corporation’s (AMWL) raw stochastic average was set at 28.39%, which indicates a significant decrease from 94.34% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.66% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 60.56% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.19, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.23. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.68 in the near term. At $2.75, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.87. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.50, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.38. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.31.

American Well Corporation (NYSE: AMWL) Key Stats

There are currently 280,869K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 688.02 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 277,190 K according to its annual income of -270,430 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 64,000 K and its income totaled -397,690 K.