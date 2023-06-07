AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN) with a beta value of 0.34 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

On June 06, 2023, AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (NYSE: AMN) opened at $99.97, higher 2.98% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $103.49 and dropped to $99.67 before settling in for the closing price of $99.75. Price fluctuations for AMN have ranged from $81.15 to $129.04 over the past 52 weeks.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 21.40%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 45.20% at the time writing. With a float of $39.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $41.38 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 4230 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +30.20, operating margin of +12.29, and the pretax margin is +11.57.

AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Medical Care Facilities industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of AMN Healthcare Services Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 109.65%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 21, was worth 129,441. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,458 shares at a rate of $88.78, taking the stock ownership to the 8,073 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 11, when Company’s Director sold 6,042 for $84.35, making the entire transaction worth $509,638. This insider now owns 8,073 shares in total.

AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $2.36) by $0.13. This company achieved a net margin of +8.47 while generating a return on equity of 40.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.81 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 45.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 19.35% during the next five years compared to 32.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (NYSE: AMN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.82. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.52.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.77, a number that is poised to hit 2.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN)

Looking closely at AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (NYSE: AMN), its last 5-days average volume was 0.77 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.79 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 95.37%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.61.

During the past 100 days, AMN Healthcare Services Inc.’s (AMN) raw stochastic average was set at 72.12%, which indicates a significant decrease from 92.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.76% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.31% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $89.71, while its 200-day Moving Average is $101.48. However, in the short run, AMN Healthcare Services Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $104.25. Second resistance stands at $105.78. The third major resistance level sits at $108.07. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $100.43, it is likely to go to the next support level at $98.14. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $96.61.

AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (NYSE: AMN) Key Stats

There are currently 39,645K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.93 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 5,243 M according to its annual income of 444,050 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,126 M and its income totaled 84,110 K.