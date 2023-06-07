Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT) posted a 10.37% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQT) on June 06, 2023, started off the session at the price of $8.52, soaring 0.70% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.64 and dropped to $8.13 before settling in for the closing price of $8.56. Within the past 52 weeks, ARQT’s price has moved between $7.25 and $27.40.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -35.50%. With a float of $58.97 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $61.17 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 268 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +54.02, operating margin of -8183.04, and the pretax margin is -8449.76.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. is 1.40%, while institutional ownership is 98.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 31, was worth 14,278. In this transaction See Remark of this company sold 1,830 shares at a rate of $7.80, taking the stock ownership to the 42,146 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 17, when Company’s Director sold 8,500 for $13.97, making the entire transaction worth $118,728. This insider now owns 165,825 shares in total.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$1.28) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -8449.76 while generating a return on equity of -122.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -35.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQT) Trading Performance Indicators

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 9.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 75.99.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.69, a number that is poised to hit -1.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.75 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT)

Looking closely at Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQT), its last 5-days average volume was 1.21 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.07 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 49.40%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.74.

During the past 100 days, Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc.’s (ARQT) raw stochastic average was set at 13.28%, which indicates a significant decrease from 49.10% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 68.45% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 67.80% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.59, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.85. However, in the short run, Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $8.80. Second resistance stands at $8.97. The third major resistance level sits at $9.31. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.29, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.95. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $7.78.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQT) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 493.93 million based on 61,422K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 3,690 K and income totals -311,460 K. The company made 2,780 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -80,100 K in sales during its previous quarter.