ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 7,237 M

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) on June 06, 2023, started off the session at the price of $707.75, plunging -0.77% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $717.64 and dropped to $702.945 before settling in for the closing price of $722.20. Within the past 52 weeks, ASML’s price has moved between $363.15 and $747.13.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 18.80% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -1.40%. With a float of $394.58 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $394.59 million.

In an organization with 37704 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +49.47, operating margin of +30.70, and the pretax margin is +30.49.

ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of ASML Holding N.V. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 19.50%.

ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +26.56 while generating a return on equity of 59.35. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.82 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -1.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 29.80% during the next five years compared to 24.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) Trading Performance Indicators

ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.00. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 40.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 18.74, a number that is poised to hit 4.95 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 23.93 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ASML Holding N.V. (ASML)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.93 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.01 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.79%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 17.11.

During the past 100 days, ASML Holding N.V.’s (ASML) raw stochastic average was set at 80.60%, which indicates a significant increase from 67.68% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.87% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 32.26% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $663.94, while its 200-day Moving Average is $585.13. However, in the short run, ASML Holding N.V.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $721.86. Second resistance stands at $727.10. The third major resistance level sits at $736.56. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $707.17, it is likely to go to the next support level at $697.71. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $692.47.

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 288.56 billion based on 394,589K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 22,308 M and income totals 5,926 M. The company made 7,237 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 2,098 M in sales during its previous quarter.