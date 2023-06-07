Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 1.23%

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRA) on June 06, 2023, started off the session at the price of $1.59, soaring 5.13% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.715 and dropped to $1.47 before settling in for the closing price of $1.56. Within the past 52 weeks, ATRA’s price has moved between $1.45 and $9.34.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 38.40%. With a float of $94.28 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $103.97 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 330 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +77.08, operating margin of -431.86, and the pretax margin is -359.10.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 103.98%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 16, was worth 60,633. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 29,766 shares at a rate of $2.04, taking the stock ownership to the 720,962 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 16, when Company’s EVP, Chief Technical Officer sold 19,040 for $2.04, making the entire transaction worth $38,784. This insider now owns 276,010 shares in total.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.39) by -$0.33. This company achieved a net margin of -359.12 while generating a return on equity of -112.39. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.66 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 38.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRA) Trading Performance Indicators

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 3.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.72.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.08, a number that is poised to hit -0.66 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.90 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA)

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRA) saw its 5-day average volume 2.44 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.36 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.20.

During the past 100 days, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s (ATRA) raw stochastic average was set at 4.53%, which indicates a significant decrease from 22.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 66.61% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 87.34% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.4660, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.6789. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.7467 in the near term. At $1.8533, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.9917. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.5017, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.3633. The third support level lies at $1.2567 if the price breaches the second support level.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRA) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 156.54 million based on 97,972K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 63,570 K and income totals -228,300 K. The company made 1,230 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -74,770 K in sales during its previous quarter.