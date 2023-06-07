Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (ATAT) posted a -7.08% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

On June 06, 2023, Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: ATAT) opened at $16.17, lower -7.40% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $16.87 and dropped to $14.80 before settling in for the closing price of $17.02. Price fluctuations for ATAT have ranged from $11.02 to $29.40 over the past 52 weeks.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -22.60% at the time writing. With a float of $79.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $131.32 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 3255 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (ATAT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Lodging industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited is 25.69%, while institutional ownership is 3.16%.

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (ATAT) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.06) by $0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -22.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: ATAT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (ATAT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.13 and is forecasted to reach 1.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (ATAT)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.23 million, its volume of 0.35 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.53%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.38.

During the past 100 days, Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited’s (ATAT) raw stochastic average was set at 6.58%, which indicates a significant decrease from 18.68% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 76.31% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 94.31% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $16.82 in the near term. At $17.88, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $18.89. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.75, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.74. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $12.68.

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: ATAT) Key Stats

There are currently 130,407K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.06 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 328,100 K according to its annual income of 14,220 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 112,690 K and its income totaled 2,600 K.