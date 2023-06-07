Azenta Inc. (AZTA) is expecting 2.97% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

On June 06, 2023, Azenta Inc. (NASDAQ: AZTA) opened at $43.16, higher 3.83% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $45.14 and dropped to $43.0585 before settling in for the closing price of $43.07. Price fluctuations for AZTA have ranged from $36.01 to $78.82 over the past 52 weeks.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 1.00%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 61.30% at the time writing. With a float of $63.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $69.11 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 3600 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +41.52, operating margin of -4.32, and the pretax margin is -1.79.

Azenta Inc. (AZTA) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Azenta Inc. is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 108.87%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 19, was worth 501,544. In this transaction EVP & Chief Operating Officer of this company bought 8,625 shares at a rate of $58.15, taking the stock ownership to the 29,467 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 19, when Company’s EVP & Chief Financial Officer bought 4,350 for $57.62, making the entire transaction worth $250,647. This insider now owns 100,571 shares in total.

Azenta Inc. (AZTA) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.02) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -2.03 while generating a return on equity of -0.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 61.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.00% during the next five years compared to -24.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Azenta Inc. (NASDAQ: AZTA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Azenta Inc. (AZTA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 6.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.81.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.35, a number that is poised to hit -0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Azenta Inc. (AZTA)

Looking closely at Azenta Inc. (NASDAQ: AZTA), its last 5-days average volume was 0.73 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.12 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.98%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.61.

During the past 100 days, Azenta Inc.’s (AZTA) raw stochastic average was set at 33.28%, which indicates a significant decrease from 93.19% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.29% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 59.60% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $43.08, while its 200-day Moving Average is $48.82. However, in the short run, Azenta Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $45.55. Second resistance stands at $46.39. The third major resistance level sits at $47.64. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $43.47, it is likely to go to the next support level at $42.22. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $41.39.

Azenta Inc. (NASDAQ: AZTA) Key Stats

There are currently 65,167K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.87 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 555,500 K according to its annual income of 2,133 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 148,400 K and its income totaled -4,930 K.