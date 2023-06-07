Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR) is expecting 7.16% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

June 06, 2023, Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE: BBAR) trading session started at the price of $4.68, that was 12.21% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.265 and dropped to $4.68 before settling in for the closing price of $4.67. A 52-week range for BBAR has been $1.94 – $5.29.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 95.80%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 42.50%. With a float of $69.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $204.24 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 5888 employees.

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. stocks. The insider ownership of Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. is 76.00%, while institutional ownership is 2.00%.

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.64) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +8.26 while generating a return on equity of 22.63. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 42.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 31.93% during the next five years compared to 65.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE: BBAR) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.41 and is forecasted to reach 0.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR)

Looking closely at Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE: BBAR), its last 5-days average volume was 0.67 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.69 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.81%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.24.

During the past 100 days, Banco BBVA Argentina S.A.’s (BBAR) raw stochastic average was set at 96.79%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 57.56% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 60.63% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.37, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.82. However, in the short run, Banco BBVA Argentina S.A.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.44. Second resistance stands at $5.65. The third major resistance level sits at $6.03. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.86, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.48. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.27.

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE: BBAR) Key Stats

There are 204,237K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.25 billion. As of now, sales total 5,317 M while income totals 453,080 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,095 M while its last quarter net income were 78,150 K.