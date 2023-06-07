Bancolombia S.A. (CIB) volume exceeds 0.89 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On June 06, 2023, Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE: CIB) opened at $26.38, higher 8.40% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $29.005 and dropped to $26.27 before settling in for the closing price of $26.44. Price fluctuations for CIB have ranged from $21.55 to $44.50 over the past 52 weeks.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was 9.70%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 66.00% at the time writing. With a float of $159.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $229.41 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 33140 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Bancolombia S.A. (CIB) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Bancolombia S.A. is 42.80%, while institutional ownership is 26.90%.

Bancolombia S.A. (CIB) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.39) by $0.39. This company achieved a net margin of +20.29 while generating a return on equity of 19.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.45 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 66.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.49% during the next five years compared to 21.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE: CIB) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Bancolombia S.A. (CIB). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.95.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.49, a number that is poised to hit 1.49 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bancolombia S.A. (CIB)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.36 million, its volume of 0.45 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 92.78%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.01.

During the past 100 days, Bancolombia S.A.’s (CIB) raw stochastic average was set at 76.12%, which indicates a significant decrease from 94.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.38% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 40.03% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $25.44, while its 200-day Moving Average is $26.46. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $29.69 in the near term. At $30.71, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $32.42. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $26.95, it is likely to go to the next support level at $25.24. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $24.22.

Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE: CIB) Key Stats

There are currently 240,460K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 6.74 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 6,573 M according to its annual income of 1,357 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,298 M and its income totaled 343,360 K.