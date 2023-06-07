Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 2,433 M

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE: BAH) kicked off on June 06, 2023, at the price of $103.35, up 0.12% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $103.525 and dropped to $102.30 before settling in for the closing price of $103.18. Over the past 52 weeks, BAH has traded in a range of $79.85-$112.55.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 8.50% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -40.90%. With a float of $129.93 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $131.79 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 31900 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +21.38, operating margin of +5.30, and the pretax margin is +3.97.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Consulting Services Industry. The insider ownership of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 94.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 02, was worth 4,624,521. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 44,690 shares at a rate of $103.48, taking the stock ownership to the 633,401 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 31, when Company’s EVP & Chief Technology Officer sold 22,600 for $100.78, making the entire transaction worth $2,277,628. This insider now owns 19,793 shares in total.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.95) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +2.91 while generating a return on equity of 26.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.35 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -40.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.10% during the next five years compared to 0.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE: BAH) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation’s (BAH) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.42. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 43.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.03, a number that is poised to hit 1.26 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.49 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE: BAH) saw its 5-day average volume 1.42 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.07 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 95.01%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.17.

During the past 100 days, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation’s (BAH) raw stochastic average was set at 94.16%, which indicates a significant increase from 93.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.33% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 23.72% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $95.22, while its 200-day Moving Average is $97.97. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $103.78 in the near term. At $104.27, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $105.01. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $102.56, it is likely to go to the next support level at $101.82. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $101.33.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE: BAH) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 13.13 billion has total of 130,825K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 9,259 M in contrast with the sum of 271,790 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,433 M and last quarter income was -68,420 K.