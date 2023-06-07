Can Procore Technologies Inc.’s (PCOR) hike of 11.60% in a week be considered a lucky break?

June 06, 2023, Procore Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PCOR) trading session started at the price of $64.99, that was 1.40% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $66.925 and dropped to $64.675 before settling in for the closing price of $64.89. A 52-week range for PCOR has been $41.07 – $68.56.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 45.00% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -6.20%. With a float of $121.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $139.65 million.

In an organization with 3568 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +77.18, operating margin of -39.02, and the pretax margin is -39.78.

Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Procore Technologies Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Procore Technologies Inc. is 1.80%, while institutional ownership is 83.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 02, was worth 761,040. In this transaction Director of this company sold 12,000 shares at a rate of $63.42, taking the stock ownership to the 51,216 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 01, when Company’s CEO & President sold 24,200 for $59.72, making the entire transaction worth $1,445,189. This insider now owns 3,511,885 shares in total.

Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.12) by $0.13. This company achieved a net margin of -39.84 while generating a return on equity of -24.88. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -6.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Procore Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PCOR) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.69.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.03, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.45 million. That was better than the volume of 1.07 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 91.60%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.40.

During the past 100 days, Procore Technologies Inc.’s (PCOR) raw stochastic average was set at 85.45%, which indicates a significant decrease from 91.23% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.77% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 42.95% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $56.73, while its 200-day Moving Average is $55.03. However, in the short run, Procore Technologies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $66.93. Second resistance stands at $68.05. The third major resistance level sits at $69.18. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $64.68, it is likely to go to the next support level at $63.55. The third support level lies at $62.43 if the price breaches the second support level.

Procore Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PCOR) Key Stats

There are 140,500K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 9.05 billion. As of now, sales total 720,200 K while income totals -286,930 K. Its latest quarter income was 213,530 K while its last quarter net income were -63,450 K.