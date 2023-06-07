Cannae Holdings Inc. (CNNE) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 0.95 million

On June 06, 2023, Cannae Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CNNE) opened at $20.27, higher 1.28% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $20.89 and dropped to $20.185 before settling in for the closing price of $20.28. Price fluctuations for CNNE have ranged from $17.11 to $25.74 over the past 52 weeks.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -10.80% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -64.70% at the time writing. With a float of $72.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $76.10 million.

The firm has a total of 11988 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +10.26, operating margin of -21.84, and the pretax margin is -50.69.

Cannae Holdings Inc. (CNNE) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Restaurants industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Cannae Holdings Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 88.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 12, was worth 900,615. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 50,000 shares at a rate of $18.01, taking the stock ownership to the 377,417 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 16, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 50,000 for $10.20, making the entire transaction worth $509,900. This insider now owns 25,400,559 shares in total.

Cannae Holdings Inc. (CNNE) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.06) by -$0.11. This company achieved a net margin of -64.66 while generating a return on equity of -14.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -64.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cannae Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CNNE) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Cannae Holdings Inc. (CNNE). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.35.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.16, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cannae Holdings Inc. (CNNE)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Cannae Holdings Inc., CNNE], we can find that recorded value of 0.66 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.39 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.47%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.56.

During the past 100 days, Cannae Holdings Inc.’s (CNNE) raw stochastic average was set at 39.09%, which indicates a significant decrease from 84.58% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.74% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 30.58% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.97, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.25.

Cannae Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CNNE) Key Stats

There are currently 76,490K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.53 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 662,100 K according to its annual income of -428,100 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 154,300 K and its income totaled -4,100 K.