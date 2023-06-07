CBAY (CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.) dropped -1.56 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

A new trading day began on June 06, 2023, with CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY) stock priced at $9.61, down -1.56% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.635 and dropped to $9.415 before settling in for the closing price of $9.60. CBAY’s price has ranged from $1.81 to $11.22 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 4.70%. With a float of $80.92 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $97.97 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 63 employees.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is 0.31%, while institutional ownership is 76.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 18, was worth 197,387. In this transaction President of R&D of this company sold 21,749 shares at a rate of $9.08, taking the stock ownership to the 15,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 15, when Company’s General Counsel sold 5,000 for $10.37, making the entire transaction worth $51,831. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.29 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 4.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 5.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.19, a number that is poised to hit -0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY)

Looking closely at CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY), its last 5-days average volume was 1.22 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.6 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 91.86%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.42.

During the past 100 days, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s (CBAY) raw stochastic average was set at 66.54%, which indicates a significant decrease from 85.20% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.16% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 55.16% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.50, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.39. However, in the short run, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $9.59. Second resistance stands at $9.72. The third major resistance level sits at $9.81. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.36, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.28. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $9.14.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 910.79 million, the company has a total of 97,513K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -106,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -28,780 K.