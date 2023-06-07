CDAY (Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.) climbed 0.03 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

June 06, 2023, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE: CDAY) trading session started at the price of $66.12, that was 0.03% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $66.965 and dropped to $65.95 before settling in for the closing price of $66.23. A 52-week range for CDAY has been $43.23 – $79.66.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 13.20%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 4.30%. With a float of $152.11 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $154.25 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 8526 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +51.08, operating margin of +1.62, and the pretax margin is -5.05.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 110.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 17, was worth 420,000. In this transaction Co-Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 7,000 shares at a rate of $60.00, taking the stock ownership to the 245,201 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 09, when Company’s EVP, Chief Operating Officer sold 1,772 for $57.82, making the entire transaction worth $102,457. This insider now owns 123,797 shares in total.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.31) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -5.89 while generating a return on equity of -3.38. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 4.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 40.63% during the next five years compared to 17.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE: CDAY) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.46. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 279.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.24, a number that is poised to hit 0.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.62 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.31 million, its volume of 1.83 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 91.11%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.15.

During the past 100 days, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s (CDAY) raw stochastic average was set at 44.22%, which indicates a significant decrease from 91.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.52% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.37% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $64.52, while its 200-day Moving Average is $65.13. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $66.83 in the near term. At $67.40, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $67.84. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $65.81, it is likely to go to the next support level at $65.37. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $64.80.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE: CDAY) Key Stats

There are 153,077K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 9.88 billion. As of now, sales total 1,246 M while income totals -73,400 K. Its latest quarter income was 370,600 K while its last quarter net income were 9,900 K.