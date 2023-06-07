Cerus Corporation (CERS) soared 7.52 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

A new trading day began on June 06, 2023, with Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ: CERS) stock priced at $2.27, up 7.52% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.44 and dropped to $2.22 before settling in for the closing price of $2.26. CERS’s price has ranged from $1.76 to $5.95 over the past 52 weeks.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 29.70% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 23.70%. With a float of $171.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $178.27 million.

In an organization with 309 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +52.20, operating margin of -37.24, and the pretax margin is -26.13.

Cerus Corporation (CERS) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. The insider ownership of Cerus Corporation is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 81.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 26, was worth 9,535. In this transaction Director of this company bought 5,000 shares at a rate of $1.91, taking the stock ownership to the 118,808 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 24, when Company’s Director bought 9,850 for $2.03, making the entire transaction worth $19,981. This insider now owns 83,420 shares in total.

Cerus Corporation (CERS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.09 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -26.40 while generating a return on equity of -56.20. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 23.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ: CERS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Cerus Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.26, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cerus Corporation (CERS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.37 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.48 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 97.10%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, Cerus Corporation’s (CERS) raw stochastic average was set at 39.41%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 75.46% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 57.00% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.38, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.25. However, in the short run, Cerus Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.51. Second resistance stands at $2.58. The third major resistance level sits at $2.73. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.29, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.14. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.07.

Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ: CERS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 415.46 million, the company has a total of 180,552K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 188,320 K while annual income is -42,780 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 38,480 K while its latest quarter income was -15,620 K.