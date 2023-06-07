ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) is expecting -50.37% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

A new trading day began on June 06, 2023, with ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: WISH) stock priced at $6.76, up 4.85% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.23 and dropped to $6.66 before settling in for the closing price of $6.80. WISH’s price has ranged from $6.36 to $63.60 over the past 52 weeks.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -12.30% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 0.40%. With a float of $21.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $23.25 million.

The firm has a total of 886 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Internet Retail Industry. The insider ownership of ContextLogic Inc. is 4.40%, while institutional ownership is 46.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 08, was worth 156,400. In this transaction CFO and COO of this company sold 340,000 shares at a rate of $0.46, taking the stock ownership to the 793,423 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 08, when Company’s Head of Data Science sold 20,337 for $0.48, making the entire transaction worth $9,721. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$3.83 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -4.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 0.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.40% during the next five years compared to -6.30% drop over the previous five years of trading.

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: WISH) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are ContextLogic Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.34.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -18.21, a number that is poised to hit -3.80 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -10.94 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ContextLogic Inc. (WISH)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [ContextLogic Inc., WISH], we can find that recorded value of 0.71 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.24 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.83%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.60.

During the past 100 days, ContextLogic Inc.’s (WISH) raw stochastic average was set at 2.99%, which indicates a significant decrease from 23.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 73.26% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 129.06% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.50, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.63. Now, the first resistance to watch is $7.35. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $7.58. The third major resistance level sits at $7.92. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.78, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.44. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.21.

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: WISH) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 162.21 million, the company has a total of 23,564K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 571,000 K while annual income is -384,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 96,000 K while its latest quarter income was -89,000 K.