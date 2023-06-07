Coursera Inc. (COUR) is expecting 9.42% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

June 06, 2023, Coursera Inc. (NYSE: COUR) trading session started at the price of $13.33, that was 0.75% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.64 and dropped to $13.20 before settling in for the closing price of $13.38. A 52-week range for COUR has been $9.81 – $17.66.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 5.60%. With a float of $129.04 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $148.97 million.

The firm has a total of 1401 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +63.29, operating margin of -31.93, and the pretax margin is -32.58.

Coursera Inc. (COUR) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Coursera Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Coursera Inc. is 10.90%, while institutional ownership is 78.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 02, was worth 871,371. In this transaction Chief Revenue Officer of this company sold 66,666 shares at a rate of $13.07, taking the stock ownership to the 1,081,728 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 02, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 44,716 for $13.05, making the entire transaction worth $583,441. This insider now owns 953,285 shares in total.

Coursera Inc. (COUR) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.11) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of -33.48 while generating a return on equity of -24.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 5.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Coursera Inc. (NYSE: COUR) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Coursera Inc. (COUR) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.59.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.16, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Coursera Inc. (COUR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Coursera Inc., COUR], we can find that recorded value of 1.15 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.03 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 94.62%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.49.

During the past 100 days, Coursera Inc.’s (COUR) raw stochastic average was set at 52.35%, which indicates a significant decrease from 93.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.98% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 61.31% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.52, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.31. Now, the first resistance to watch is $13.68. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $13.88. The third major resistance level sits at $14.12. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.24, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.00. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $12.80.

Coursera Inc. (NYSE: COUR) Key Stats

There are 150,719K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.98 billion. As of now, sales total 523,760 K while income totals -175,360 K. Its latest quarter income was 147,640 K while its last quarter net income were -32,360 K.