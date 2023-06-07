CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC) with a beta value of 0.83 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

A new trading day began on June 06, 2023, with CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ: CTIC) stock priced at $9.04. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.05 and dropped to $9.04 before settling in for the closing price of $9.05. CTIC’s price has ranged from $4.01 to $9.06 over the past 52 weeks.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 16.50% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 25.40%. With a float of $125.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $131.57 million.

The firm has a total of 128 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +93.12, operating margin of -128.82, and the pretax margin is -172.37.

CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of CTI BioPharma Corp. is 5.50%, while institutional ownership is 79.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 24, was worth 600,000. In this transaction EVP & Chief Commercial Officer of this company sold 100,000 shares at a rate of $6.00, taking the stock ownership to the 3,565 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 24, when Company’s President and CEO sold 85,317 for $6.00, making the entire transaction worth $511,923. This insider now owns 29,440 shares in total.

CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.1 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -172.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 25.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ: CTIC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are CTI BioPharma Corp.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 15.75.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.58, a number that is poised to hit -0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [CTI BioPharma Corp., CTIC], we can find that recorded value of 2.38 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 4.55 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 94.48%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, CTI BioPharma Corp.’s (CTIC) raw stochastic average was set at 99.90%, which indicates a significant increase from 96.55% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 3.71% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 106.89% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.29, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.70. Now, the first resistance to watch is $9.05. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $9.06. The third major resistance level sits at $9.06. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.04, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.04. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $9.03.

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ: CTIC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.19 billion, the company has a total of 131,880K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 53,950 K while annual income is -92,990 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 24,120 K while its latest quarter income was -13,420 K.