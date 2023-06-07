D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS) soared 4.76 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ: HEPS) kicked off on June 06, 2023, at the price of $1.05, up 4.76% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.10 and dropped to $1.03 before settling in for the closing price of $1.05. Over the past 52 weeks, HEPS has traded in a range of $0.59-$1.43.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -57.80%. With a float of $67.28 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $326.00 million.

In an organization with 3789 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Internet Retail Industry. The insider ownership of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. is 76.47%, while institutional ownership is 14.20%.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.74 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.9) by -$1.64. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -57.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ: HEPS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.’s (HEPS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.19 and is forecasted to reach -4.60 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.38 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.63 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 47.35%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.’s (HEPS) raw stochastic average was set at 50.38%, which indicates a significant decrease from 52.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 58.51% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 82.46% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.0597, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9178. However, in the short run, D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.1233. Second resistance stands at $1.1467. The third major resistance level sits at $1.1933. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.0533, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0067. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.9833.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ: HEPS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 348.77 million has total of 325,998K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 983,450 K in contrast with the sum of -177,940 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 245,360 K and last quarter income was -10,220 K.