DAN (Dana Incorporated) climbed 2.71 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

On June 06, 2023, Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) opened at $13.64, higher 2.71% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.10 and dropped to $13.62 before settling in for the closing price of $13.67. Price fluctuations for DAN have ranged from $11.17 to $19.30 over the past 52 weeks.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was 7.10%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -225.10% at the time writing. With a float of $142.60 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $143.90 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 42800 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +7.44, operating margin of +2.50, and the pretax margin is -0.31.

Dana Incorporated (DAN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Auto Parts industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Dana Incorporated is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 98.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 01, was worth 624,904. In this transaction EVP &Pres Off-Hwy Technologies of this company sold 35,205 shares at a rate of $17.75, taking the stock ownership to the 3,101 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 16, when Company’s Chairman & CEO sold 400,000 for $17.78, making the entire transaction worth $7,113,360. This insider now owns 354,728 shares in total.

Dana Incorporated (DAN) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.1) by $0.15. This company achieved a net margin of -2.38 while generating a return on equity of -13.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -225.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 77.00% during the next five years compared to -23.30% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Dana Incorporated (DAN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.18. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 19.44.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.61, a number that is poised to hit 0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Dana Incorporated (DAN)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.05 million, its volume of 1.31 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.22%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.50.

During the past 100 days, Dana Incorporated’s (DAN) raw stochastic average was set at 21.38%, which indicates a significant decrease from 95.96% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.63% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 47.58% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.07, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.29. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $14.22 in the near term. At $14.40, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $14.70. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.74, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.44. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $13.26.

Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) Key Stats

There are currently 144,330K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.89 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 10,156 M according to its annual income of -242,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,644 M and its income totaled 28,000 K.